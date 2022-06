New Zealand’s government is investing more than NZ$76m on measures to prevent and minimise harm caused by gambling.

The Labour government claims that one in five New Zealanders will experience gambling harm in their lives, with its new Strategy to Prevent and Minimise Gambling Harm set to be the most significant investment to address gambling harm in 20 years.

The total cost for the country to implement the strategy for 2022/23 to 2024/25 will be $76.1m, an [...]