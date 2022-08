The Danish Gambling Authority (DGA) has corrected an error in its systems that prevented more 1000 people from correctly appearing on the national gambling self-exclusion register.

The Danish gambling regulator said that an error in the ROFUS self-exclusion system over the summer resulted in approximately 1,300 self-excluded persons either not appearing in the system or appearing with the wrong date.

“The affected individuals have now been restored to the system and will be notified directly,” said the [...]