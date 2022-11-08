Kindred Group to launch Gamban on Unibet France

Online betting and gaming operator Kindred Group is taking another step towards its goal of eliminating revenue from harmful gambling with the rollout of the Gamban software in France.

Gamban, the independent online gambling blocking software, will be made available to players in France for the first time beginning November 10.

The rollout follows work to develop and localise the software for the French market, with funding provided by Kindred.

Gamban will be offered to all players who opt out of the Unibet platform in France and will complement existing self-exclusion tools that allow players to opt out of gambling with the 17 licensed operators in the market.

The Gamban solution offers greater coverage by allowing players to block more than 60,000 iGaming sites, including those that serve the French market without a local licence.

“At Kindred, we want gambling to remain a fun source of entertainment. As an online gambling operator, we take our responsibility towards our players very seriously and want to provide them with the most effective support tools on the market,” said Mathieu Drida, general manager France at Kindred Group.

“This is what the partnership between Unibet and Gamban is all about, and we encourage all gambling operators to adopt this solution in order to make it more widely available in France.”

Stephen Aupy, vice president of partnerships at Gamban, added: “We are very excited to be assisting Kindred on their journey to derive 0% revenue from harmful gambling. Kindred’s voluntary commitment to offer Gamban for free in France means accessible blocking software can further protect those harmed by gambling from unlicensed operators outside the scope of regulation.”

