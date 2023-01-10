YGAM named as ICE London charity partner

YGAM, the charity whose social purpose is to inform, educate and safeguard young people against gaming and gambling harms, has been named as the official charity partner of ICE London 2023.

Confirming the partnership, Clarion Gaming managing director Stuart Hunter commented: "We are delighted to welcome YGAM as our official charity partner. YGAM is a progressive organisation which is well-known to and highly respected by many of the ICE London exhibitors and stakeholders.

"In all of the many conversations that we have with the industry safer gambling is at the top of their agenda and we are delighted to be able to use the power of the ICE brand and the platform provided by ICE London to promote safer gambling and raise awareness of the outstanding work undertaken on a daily basis by the team at YGAM.

"Our commitment to safer gambling is probably best known as a result of the award winning Consumer Protection Zone (CPZ) which we introduced to the ICE show floor in 2018. Each year the CPZ has grown in size and status with the 2023 edition hosting a record 20 stands an increase on the 14 present at the 2022 edition of ICE."

Ian Shanahan, director of business development and fundraising at YGAM, added: "We are pleased to be working closely with Clarion Gaming again this year. ICE London is the biggest event of its kind, so its profile provides our charity with a valuable platform to raise awareness of the important work that we do to help prevent gaming and gambling harms.

“We’re looking forward to joining colleagues from across the third sector in the Consumer Protection Zone in its prominent location. YGAM will be launching our ambitious new strategy and refreshed brand in 2023 so we’re looking to showcase this at ICE ahead of an exciting year for the charity!”