BetMGM enhances responsible gaming initiatives across North America

Sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has made a new pledge to prominently feature responsible gaming messages in its marketing and advertising campaigns.

In alignment with the start of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, which begins on Wednesday, responsible gaming messaging will be featured within BetMGM’s mobile app and ads, ranging from billboard marketing to television, print and radio ads across the US and Canada.

Additionally, responsible gaming messages and banners will be incorporated into BetMGM’s digital and social platforms, as well as on property signage within physical BetMGM Sportsbooks.

“We are committed to leading the industry in promoting responsible gaming, which is why we’re announcing this unprecedented pledge to spotlight responsible gaming messaging in our advertising,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt, a recent Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023 winner.

“As the legalized sports betting and online gaming industry continues to expand, it is vital that we not only equip players with tools and resources for how to play in a responsible and safe manner, but that we also make a significant commitment to showcasing responsible gaming in our advertising.”

The responsible gaming messages have been developed in partnership with GameSense, the responsible gaming program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts and BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

“With the continued growth of sports betting and iGaming, it’s imperative that our industry remain committed to supporting the best interests of our guests and customers,” said MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle. “MGM Resorts is the premier leader in gaming entertainment, and GameSense has helped us set the standard for promoting responsible gaming and prioritizing player health. We commend BetMGM for this groundbreaking commitment.”

Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen added: “Entain is committed to providing the safest possible betting and gaming platform for all our customers around the world. This is even more important in a market like the US where betting and gaming is going through rapid and transformative growth.

“Technology is the key enabler in providing a safety net for our customers. Building these tools with GameSense into the BetMGM platform is the best way forward.”

Last November, BetMGM provided a grant to the International Center for Responsible Gaming in support of the organization’s research on responsible gambling, specifically focusing on the impact that advertising has on problem gambling.

“While today’s announcement is a significant step forward, one that we hope other operators will follow, we also know that this is just the start,” Greenblatt continued. “Research is essential to progress and will make an important contribution to tackling problem gambling.

“We are committed to protecting players across the country and have partnered with The International Center for Responsible Gaming to help better understand and tackle the issues around advertising and problem gambling.”