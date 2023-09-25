This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM partners Kindbridge to support problem gamblers in Colorado

25th September 2023 10:41 am GMT
BetMGM has entered into a partnership with Kindbridge Behavioral Health to develop a new mental health access program for problem gamblers in Colorado.

The first-of-its-kind partnership will provide self-excluded BetMGM players in the state with direct access to comprehensive mental health assessments and group support services to begin their journey to recovery.

The pilot program provides resources for players to schedule appointments immediately with specialized problem gambling outpatient treatment providers via telehealth services.

“It is important that the sports betting industry continues to invest and innovate in this field,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Kindbridge is a leader in developing world-class mental health care that comprehends the unique challenges associated with gambling addiction.

“We are eager to champion the growth and expansion of connecting problem gamblers with the crucial services they need.”

Kindbridge Behavioral Health CEO and co-founder Daniel Umfleet commented: “Relationships like this make it considerably easier for individuals seeking care to find swift access to the services they need.

“Together, Kindbridge and BetMGM are pushing the envelope in creating the right kind of connectivity between the gaming industry and healthcare services that will positively impact lives.”

BetMGM noted that the Colorado Division of Gaming played a pivotal role in establishing the partnership after introducing a new rule in October that mandates operators to have a robust risk scoring system for problem gambling detection and a rapid response communication strategy.

