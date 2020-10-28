IBIA establishes new sports data standards process

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has published a set of minimum standards governing procedures for the collection of sporting event data for betting.

The move follows the IBIA's launch of a project in May to create a set of standards that would be the most effective means of protecting the integrity of sport, its data, betting markets generated by that data and consumers enjoying those products.

The auditing procedure will be conducted by industry specialist eCOGRA, with suppliers that pass the independent audit being awarded a Data Standards Kitemark.

“When we started this process I stated that upholding the reliability and credibility of sporting event data was of paramount importance for IBIA members and that the challenges posed by the pandemic had further highlighted the necessity for robust data chains,” said IBIA chief executive Khalid Ali. “IBIA has sought to meet that integrity challenge and has put in place a set of data standards that reflects the minimum expectations of the association and its members.

“The association believes that data collation is an important part of the wider sports betting integrity debate and this standards and auditing process, to be conducted by leading independent and internationally approved testing agency eCOGRA, represents the next step in the association’s work in this area. We call upon all of those parties engaged in the data collation process to demonstrate that they meet these standards and of their commitment to protecting the integrity of the global data supply chain.”

eCOGRA CEO Shaun McCallaghan commented: “We are delighted to have been chosen as IBIA’s data standards auditing partner. Our professional auditing experts have worked with companies operating in both the betting and data sectors, and eCOGRA will seek to utilise that industry knowledge to best effect in the data standards assessment process. We will also be assisting IBIA in an annual stress test and enhancement of those standards.”

The launch was welcomed by Stats Perform, an affiliate member of the IBIA, which pledged its full support for the data standards process.

“Implemented and monitored effectively, a global set of standards would contribute positively across the sports and betting industries from an integrity perspective,” said Stats Perform chief betting officer Andrew Ashenden. “At Stats Perform, we have a longstanding programme of investment in maintaining the strongest quality assurance and integrity processes across our data supply chain.

“We look forward to working with the IBIA on best practices going forward and to demonstrate through the independent audit process how Stats Perform is going the extra mile to ensure the reliability and credibility of its data.”

Stats Perform global head of integrity Jake Marsh added: “Data is an incredibly important part of the sports integrity ecosystem. At Stats Perform robust data quality and integrity is the fundamental priority and this is reflected in the investment in our data supply chain and in our consistent public advocacy for best practice standards in this sector.

“Our approach to data incorporates close collaboration with the sports and betting industries and we look forward to working with the IBIA and other stakeholders on best practices to help protect the future of integrity in sport and betting.”

More details on the Data Standards can be found on the IBIA website.