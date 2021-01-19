European Handball Federation extends Sportradar integrity partnership

Sportradar has extended its integrity partnership with the European Handball Federation (EHF) for a further ten years.

The extension will see Sportradar Integrity Services continue to provide a range of solutions and services to help safeguard EHF national team, club and international youth competitions from integrity threats through to 2030.

Sportradar will monitor these events using its Fraud Detection System (FDS), with over 10,000 matches due to be monitored over the course of the agreement.

In addition, players, match officials and other key EHF stakeholders will gain access to education and prevention workshops, which are designed to inform participants of potential integrity threats, how they can promote correct and ethical behaviours, and how to guard against unlawful activities.

“Sportradar have been a valued and trusted partner of ours over the past three years, and we are pleased to extend our cooperation over the course of this decade,” said EHF secretary general Martin Hausleitner. “The EHF is committed to protecting the integrity of its flagship club and national team competitions, and by utilizing a multifaceted approach to integrity, we believe that EHF competitions are well safeguarded from the modern-day integrity threats that face our sport.”

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich commented: “We have been proud partners of the EHF since 2018 and are delighted to be extending our integrity agreement over the next decade.

“Over the past three years of our partnership, we have supported the EHF with a triple-pronged approach of bet monitoring, education and prevention, and intelligence and investigations solutions. With today’s news, our co-operation is signaling a decade-long commitment to integrity in handball, and as a result, EHF competitions are perfectly positioned to thrive over the next 10 years.”