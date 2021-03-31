Sportradar signs up Swedish Football Association for integrity services

The Swedish Football Association (SvFF) has selected Sportradar Integrity Services to monitor and safeguard the integrity of its domestic football competitions.

Sportradar will monitor over 2,000 matches from the Swedish Ettan, Division 2, U21 Allsvenskan, U19 Allsvenskan leagues, as well as club friendlies involving Swedish teams during the 2021 season via its Fraud Detection System (FDS).

Sportradar has previously supported the SvFF with an ongoing investigation into a former Allsvenskan player and this agreement gives SvFF access to Sportradar’s Intelligence & Investigation Services during the term of the partnership.

“We are taking all the necessary steps to safeguard our game, and by bringing Sportradar Integrity Services on board to monitor our competitions, we now have valuable global oversight of betting markets through their integrity specialists,” said SvFF integrity officer Johan Claesson.

“By also adding their Intelligence & Investigation Services to our integrity programme, we are confident that we will gain an extra layer of visibility and insight into potential integrity risks, as we have already witnessed through collaboration on a current investigation.”

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich commented: “We are honoured to be working alongside the SvFF, and the integrity of Swedish football is further strengthened as a result. At Sportradar we have witnessed growing integrity issues across global football at lower levels of competition - including youth football - in recent years, and we believe that it is vitally important to have integrity oversight over all levels of the beautiful game.

“We are delighted that SvFF have recognised the importance of this through today’s agreement, and we look forward to supporting their integrity programme in the year ahead.”