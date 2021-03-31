This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Sportradar signs up Swedish Football Association for integrity services

31st March 2021 8:49 am GMT
Football

The Swedish Football Association (SvFF) has selected Sportradar Integrity Services to monitor and safeguard the integrity of its domestic football competitions.

Sportradar will monitor over 2,000 matches from the Swedish Ettan, Division 2, U21 Allsvenskan, U19 Allsvenskan leagues, as well as club friendlies involving Swedish teams during the 2021 season via its Fraud Detection System (FDS).

Sportradar has previously supported the SvFF with an ongoing investigation into a former Allsvenskan player and this agreement gives SvFF access to Sportradar’s Intelligence & Investigation Services during the term of the partnership.

“We are taking all the necessary steps to safeguard our game, and by bringing Sportradar Integrity Services on board to monitor our competitions, we now have valuable global oversight of betting markets through their integrity specialists,” said SvFF integrity officer Johan Claesson.

“By also adding their Intelligence & Investigation Services to our integrity programme, we are confident that we will gain an extra layer of visibility and insight into potential integrity risks, as we have already witnessed through collaboration on a current investigation.”

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich commented: “We are honoured to be working alongside the SvFF, and the integrity of Swedish football is further strengthened as a result. At Sportradar we have witnessed growing integrity issues across global football at lower levels of competition - including youth football - in recent years, and we believe that it is vitally important to have integrity oversight over all levels of the beautiful game.

“We are delighted that SvFF have recognised the importance of this through today’s agreement, and we look forward to supporting their integrity programme in the year ahead.”

Related Tags
Football Sportradar Sportradar Integrity Services Sports Betting Sports Integrity Sweden Swedish Football Association
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Sportradar partners Chinese basketball league

Sportradar strengthens US offering with Synergy Sports acquisition

Stats Perform and Sportradar team up for WTA in-play tennis services

Sportradar enhances ad:s platform with Fresh Eight acquisition

Sportradar secures official data partnership with Australia’s NBL1

Elys Game Technology partners Sportradar for US sportsbook launch

Sportradar to launch Universal Fraud Detection System

Sportradar ad:s partners with Forza Football live score app

Riding the iGaming Spac wave

Sportradar launches social media integrity education tool

Sportradar to provide integrity services to America East Conference

European Handball Federation extends Sportradar integrity partnership

Sportradar seals official partnership with Asia Football Confederation

Sportradar brings in Jeffery Yabuki as new chairman

Sportradar agrees media rights and integrity deal with Australia’s NBL

Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games