Sportradar seals bet monitoring deal for Dutch sports

Sportradar has agreed a new deal to provide its integrity services to monitor sports competitions in the Netherlands.

The agreement with the Netherlands Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) sees Sportradar Integrity Services provide bet monitoring and reporting for football, basketball and darts events played in the country, which could encompass over 1,500 matches this year.

Risk analysis reporting will also be provided throughout the partnership, including data driven insights to best inform strategic decisions to protect against integrity risks.

“In order to work in line with the Macolin Convention, this pilot agreement with Sportradar Integrity Services is an essential project in understanding the betting exposure that is afforded to Dutch sport,” said NOC*NSF CEO Gerard Dielessen.

“Through ongoing bet monitoring of our domestic sports competitions, and analysis of the latest betting trends surrounding them we will have insights that will help inform what the most effective and efficient long-term strategy is to protect against integrity risks.”

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich commented: “By signing this agreement, the NOC*NSF have shown their crucial proactivity in protecting sports competitions in the Netherlands from integrity risks such as match manipulation.

“Alongside bet monitoring of key sporting events in the Netherlands, our integrity experts will provide on-going support to NOC*NSF through the analysis of betting market trends and developments, and any risk factors we identify will be discussed in our regular reviews. This is the first project of its type within the structure of the Council of Europe’s Macolin Convention, and it should be viewed by other nations as a blueprint of what bet monitoring looks like at a national, multi-sport level.”