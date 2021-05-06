This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar signs sports integrity partnership with Bulgarian police

6th May 2021 8:31 am GMT
Sportradar

Sportradar has signed an agreement with the National Police of Bulgaria to protect and maintain the integrity of sports in the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see Sportradar Integrity Services strengthen safeguards around Bulgarian sport, with the collaboration allowing for the exchange of information, documentation and analysis relating to sporting integrity matters.

The aim is to work together to establish best practice for tackling fraud investigations, match-fixing and countering corruption within sports and betting.

“Maintaining the integrity of global sport is our number one priority, and partnerships like this one will help us reduce the threat of betting related corruption,” said Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich. “Our objective is to establish effective communication channels with the General Directorate National Police in order to swiftly identify and resolve integrity issues facing sport in Bulgaria.”

Chief commissioner Nikolay Hadzhiev, director of General Directorate National Police, said: “The Memorandum of Understanding between the General Directorate National Police and Sportradar will contribute to the improvement of cooperation in the field of protection and safeguarding of integrity in sport and sports betting. Bulgarian sport is in a safer position as a result of this cooperation.”

Sportradar already has formal working relationships with police and law enforcement agencies across various European countries, including Europol, Austrian and French Federal Police and Spain’s Guardia Civil, among others.

