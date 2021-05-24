This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Rela

Sportradar signs Austrian football sports integrity deal

24th May 2021 10:45 am GMT

Sportradar Integrity Services has sealed a new six-year agreement to monitor and safeguard the Austrian Football Federation’s (ÖFB) domestic football competitions.

Sportradar will monitor 700 matches per season from the Austrian Regional Leagues via its bet monitoring solution, Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS).

“We recognize that match-fixing and other integrity issues present a clear and present danger in today’s sporting landscape and the ÖFB takes its obligations to this matter very seriously,” said ÖFB general secretary Thomas Hollerer. “By working with Sportradar Integrity Services to monitor our competitions through its UFDS solution, we will have valuable oversight of global betting markets offered on our games.

“Sportradar has a proven track record in the field of sports integrity and the depth of its bet monitoring capabilities will help to support our overall integrity programme over the next six years.”

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich commented: “We are delighted to be working alongside the ÖFB and offering our expertise to help protect its domestic football matches against integrity related threats.

“In recent years, Sportradar has witnessed growing integrity issues across global football at lower levels of competition. The conditions and challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a heightened level of risk across global football and strong integrity measures are needed now more than ever.

"As a global leader in sports integrity services, we make it our top priority to work alongside our partners and support an effective framework to help minimize integrity related issues. We commend the ÖFB for their commitment to upholding the integrity of football within its competitions, through this UFDS agreement, and we look forward to lending our assistance to their integrity programme over the years ahead.”

Related Tags
Austria Austrian Football Federation Match-fixing Sportradar Sportradar Integrity Services Sports Betting Sports Integrity
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Sportradar partners New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens

Sportradar partners up with NBC Sports

Sportradar acquires InteractSport

Sportradar signs sports integrity partnership with Bulgarian police

BetRivers.com agrees exclusive sponsorship in Indiana with Indy Eleven

Sportradar signs integrity deal with West Asian Football Federation

Sportradar adds Bloomberg executive to board of directors

Sportradar agrees multi-year sports betting deal with TwinSpires

Sportradar seals bet monitoring deal for Dutch sports

Genius Sports secures exclusive NFL data distribution

Sportradar signs up Swedish Football Association for integrity services

Sportradar partners Chinese basketball league

Sportradar strengthens US offering with Synergy Sports acquisition

Stats Perform and Sportradar team up for WTA in-play tennis services

Sportradar enhances ad:s platform with Fresh Eight acquisition

G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Scientific Games
Wazdan
Greentube
Sportradar
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming