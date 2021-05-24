Sportradar signs Austrian football sports integrity deal

Sportradar Integrity Services has sealed a new six-year agreement to monitor and safeguard the Austrian Football Federation’s (ÖFB) domestic football competitions.

Sportradar will monitor 700 matches per season from the Austrian Regional Leagues via its bet monitoring solution, Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS).

“We recognize that match-fixing and other integrity issues present a clear and present danger in today’s sporting landscape and the ÖFB takes its obligations to this matter very seriously,” said ÖFB general secretary Thomas Hollerer. “By working with Sportradar Integrity Services to monitor our competitions through its UFDS solution, we will have valuable oversight of global betting markets offered on our games.

“Sportradar has a proven track record in the field of sports integrity and the depth of its bet monitoring capabilities will help to support our overall integrity programme over the next six years.”

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich commented: “We are delighted to be working alongside the ÖFB and offering our expertise to help protect its domestic football matches against integrity related threats.

“In recent years, Sportradar has witnessed growing integrity issues across global football at lower levels of competition. The conditions and challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a heightened level of risk across global football and strong integrity measures are needed now more than ever.

"As a global leader in sports integrity services, we make it our top priority to work alongside our partners and support an effective framework to help minimize integrity related issues. We commend the ÖFB for their commitment to upholding the integrity of football within its competitions, through this UFDS agreement, and we look forward to lending our assistance to their integrity programme over the years ahead.”