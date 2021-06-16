Sportradar extends integrity partnership with ITTF

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has extended its integrity partnership with Sportradar Integrity Services to the end of 2023.

Sportradar's Fraud Detection System (FDS) will be used to monitor all events sanctioned by ITTF, helping the federation to identify and analyse irregular betting patterns or suspicious matches for signs of match-fixing.

The extended agreement also gives ITTF access to Sportradar's Intelligence & Investigation Services to find and investigate integrity threats and issues, continuing a partnership that began in 2017

“Protecting the integrity of our events is of the utmost importance, and our partnership with Sportradar Integrity Services helps to strengthen our integrity programme," said ITTF chief executive Steve Dainton.

“By utilising their extensive experience in the field of sports integrity, we believe that we are in the strongest possible position to identify integrity issues in our competitions, and address any emerging risk factors threatening our sport.”

Andreas Krannich, Sportradar Integrity Services managing director, commented: “We are proud to announce this multi-year extension of our partnership with ITTF. In our position as a leader in sporting integrity, it is our top priority to provide our partners with an effective framework to combat match-fixing and other integrity issues, especially when considering the increased risk to global sport as a result of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to continuing to support the ITTF’s integrity programme, and helping to uphold the integrity of global Table Tennis competitions.”