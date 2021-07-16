Sportradar signs integrity services deal with Badminton Europe

Sports integrity solutions provider Sportradar has entered into a two-year agreement to monitor European badminton competitions.

Sportradar Integrity Services will provide bet monitoring and reporting on badminton matches in the BEC championships, BEC international challenge, BEC international series, and BEC future series.

"We are thrilled to sign this agreement with Badminton Europe to help support the integrity of European Badminton competitions," said Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich. "At Sportradar we have witnessed growing evidence of global match-fixing in recent years across a range of sports, and it is vital, now more than ever, that strong integrity measures are put in place.

"Sportradar Integrity Services have a proven track record in this field, and the UFDS services provided through this agreement will offer significant assistance to Badminton Europe as they look to identify and mitigate all forms of betting related integrity risk."

Badminton Europe general secretary Brian Agerbak added: "This agreement demonstrates Badminton Europe’s commitment to tackling the threat of match-fixing.

"By bringing the expertise of Sportradar Integrity Services on board to monitor our competitions through their UFDS platform, we now have valuable insight into the betting markets offered and activity occurring on our tournaments at a global level, and our tournaments are boosted by having these protections."