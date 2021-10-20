This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

65 suspicious betting alerts reported by IBIA in Q3 2021

20th October 2021 8:49 am GMT
Tennis

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) notified 65 cases of suspicious betting to the relevant authorities during the third quarter of 2021.

The quarterly total marks a 14 per cent decrease on the same period last year when 76 alerts were issued.

Tennis continued to be the biggest source of alerts at 23, followed by football with 18 alerts, table tennis with 17, two for esports and one each in handball, cricket, squash, basketball and futsal. 

From a geographical perspective, Europe accounted for nearly 60 per cent of all alerts during the period, followed by Asia with 15 per cent and Africa at 12 per cent.

“The 65 cases in Q3 brings the nine-month total to 167 alerts, a 17 per cent decrease on the same point in 2020 with 202 alerts,” said IBIA chief executive Khalid Ali.

“Tennis provided the highest number of alerts during the first three quarters with 47, followed by football with 46, table tennis 33 and esports with 25 cases. These four sports made up 90 per cent of alerts reported in the first nine-months."

Related Tags
International Betting Integrity Association Sports Betting Sports Integrity
Related Videos
Related Articles

Gaming Intelligence Latin America Bulletin – June 2021

Global aspirations becoming a reality at Aspire Global

Northern Ireland darts player banned for match-fixing

Belgium’s Bingoal joins International Betting Integrity Association

IBIA establishes new sports data standards process

DraftKings signs up to International Betting Integrity Association

Romania’s Superbet joins International Betting Integrity Association

IBIA signs cooperation deal with Dutch iGaming association SSV

Betcris latest to join International Betting Integrity Association

IBIA speaks out in favour of global sports data standards

African operator Allbet goes online with BtoBet

Scout Gaming to launch fantasy sports in Namibia with Allbet

Napoleon Sports & Casino joins International Betting Integrity Association

Tennis authorities to remove live scoring data for lowest ranked events

Kambi joins International Betting Integrity Association

Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt