65 suspicious betting alerts reported by IBIA in Q3 2021

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) notified 65 cases of suspicious betting to the relevant authorities during the third quarter of 2021.

The quarterly total marks a 14 per cent decrease on the same period last year when 76 alerts were issued.

Tennis continued to be the biggest source of alerts at 23, followed by football with 18 alerts, table tennis with 17, two for esports and one each in handball, cricket, squash, basketball and futsal.

From a geographical perspective, Europe accounted for nearly 60 per cent of all alerts during the period, followed by Asia with 15 per cent and Africa at 12 per cent.

“The 65 cases in Q3 brings the nine-month total to 167 alerts, a 17 per cent decrease on the same point in 2020 with 202 alerts,” said IBIA chief executive Khalid Ali.

“Tennis provided the highest number of alerts during the first three quarters with 47, followed by football with 46, table tennis 33 and esports with 25 cases. These four sports made up 90 per cent of alerts reported in the first nine-months."