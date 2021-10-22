European volleyball partners Genius Sports

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has entered into a long-term technology and integrity partnership with the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

The agreement will see all major men’s and women’s CEV competitions across indoor, beach and snow volleyball powered by Genius Sports’ scoring, coaching and competition management solutions.

e-Scoresheet, the live scoring solution that has been used in volleyball for over a decade, has now been developed for beach and snow volleyball, providing CEV with official match scoresheets across dozens of competitions such as CEV EuroBeachVolley, the CEV Beach Volleyball Continental Tour, and the CEV Snow Volleyball European Tour.

“The partnership with Genius Sports is a pivotal piece of our long-term vision to modernise volleyball and its governance,” said CEV president Aleksandar Boričić. “We wish to innovate at all levels and the latest solutions provided by Genius Sports will be playing a key role in supporting our efforts to engage with our passionate fans even further and to provide a standardised, high-quality digital experience across all of our competitions.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke commented: “Providing sports with cutting-edge solutions to maximise the value of their live data and streamline the running of their competitions has been a central part of our business for more than 20 years.

“This approach is more important than ever for us and our partners and we are proud that our partnership with CEV will drive the growth and digital transformation of European Volleyball across indoor, beach and snow.”

Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) closed 5.49 per cent lower at $18.61 per share in New York Thursday.