This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Sportradar extends International Tennis Federatio partnership

27th October 2021 9:59 am GMT

Sports data provider Sportradar has secured a three-year extension to its agreement with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to serve as the ITF’s Official Data Partner. 

The extension enables the Federation to deliver a number of important projects, including the development of technology infrastructure to further enhance integrity protection at World Tennis Tour events.

The partnership with Sportradar will continue to invest significantly into accreditation, control systems and personnel to safeguard the integrity of tour events. 

Sportradar will also create a suite of  digital assets connecting tennis fans with new websites, apps and products to provide a more dynamic user experience. 

“Sportradar is the world leader in helping leagues and federations across the globe maximise the value of their data whilst ensuring the integrity of sport,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl

“We’ve partnered with the ITF for almost a decade, and the extension of our agreement is a sign of their continued trust, which is built on a shared commitment to innovation and to driving increased fan engagement. We are passionate about tennis and I’m very proud of the benefits this partnership will bring to an incredible sport.”  

ITF president Dave Haggerty added: "We look forward to our continued partnership with Sportradar as we deliver technology that will help to ensure the protection of integrity and data as well as a digital platform that will enhance the fan experience around ITF World Tennis Tour and major events, including the Billie Jean King Cup.” 

Shares in Sportradar AG (NSQ:SRAD) closed 1.4 per cent lower at $21.84 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
International Tennis Federation Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data Sports Integrity Tennis
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Sportradar and Adomni partner on new advertising service

ICC selects Sportradar as global data and betting partner

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Sportradar ushers in new era as a public company

Fubo Sportbook signs first sponsorship deal in the US

Sportradar sets out plans for $532m Nasdaq IPO

Sportradar and FanDuel extend US sports data partnership to 2028

Sportradar signs integrity services deal with Austrian tennis

Bally’s ramps up US sportsbook with Sportradar deal

Sportradar signs integrity services deal with Badminton Europe

Sportradar agrees expanded LNB rights deal

Sportradar signs landmark ten-year partnership with the NHL

Sportradar launches industry-first product emBET

Sportradar appoints Lynn McCreary as chief legal officer

Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt