Sportradar extends International Tennis Federatio partnership

Sports data provider Sportradar has secured a three-year extension to its agreement with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to serve as the ITF’s Official Data Partner.

The extension enables the Federation to deliver a number of important projects, including the development of technology infrastructure to further enhance integrity protection at World Tennis Tour events.

The partnership with Sportradar will continue to invest significantly into accreditation, control systems and personnel to safeguard the integrity of tour events.

Sportradar will also create a suite of digital assets connecting tennis fans with new websites, apps and products to provide a more dynamic user experience.

“Sportradar is the world leader in helping leagues and federations across the globe maximise the value of their data whilst ensuring the integrity of sport,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl

“We’ve partnered with the ITF for almost a decade, and the extension of our agreement is a sign of their continued trust, which is built on a shared commitment to innovation and to driving increased fan engagement. We are passionate about tennis and I’m very proud of the benefits this partnership will bring to an incredible sport.”

ITF president Dave Haggerty added: "We look forward to our continued partnership with Sportradar as we deliver technology that will help to ensure the protection of integrity and data as well as a digital platform that will enhance the fan experience around ITF World Tennis Tour and major events, including the Billie Jean King Cup.”

