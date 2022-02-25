Sportradar extends integrity services agreement with Brazilian Football Confederation

Sportradar has extended its agreement to provide integrity services to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for another three years.

Sportradar Integrity Services’ Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) will provide bet monitoring across 27 state-level competitions, as well as the Brasileiro U20 and Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirantes.

This will see more than 3000 CBF-sanctioned matches monitored for irregular betting activity each year.

“Sportradar Integrity Services have been a valued and trusted partner of ours, with their UFDS bet monitoring providing vital insights into the betting activity on our competitions,” said CBF acting president Ednaldo Rodrigues. “Extending this partnership helps to strengthen our mission to protect Brazilian football, and by adding their live integrity workshops, we will gain an extra layer of protection by ensuring that education is delivered on the integrity dangers facing our competitions.”

Sportradar Integrity Services has detected over 6,900 suspicious matches during the past 17 years, with more than 900 of these occurring in 2021.

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich added: “Having witnessed growing integrity issues across global sport in recent years, particularly in lower levels of competition and youth sport, it is commendable to see the importance the CBF place on preventative measures. Through this ongoing partnership, we look forward to continuing our work in a country with such rich footballing history and future.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) gained 3.38 per cent to close at $13.44 per share in New York Thursday.