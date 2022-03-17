IBIA agrees sports integrity partnership in Colombia

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate with Colombian gambling association Fecoljuegos on sports betting integrity matters.

The partnership aims to establish projects and initiatives to combat sports betting related fraud in Colombia, and to protect the integrity of sports and sports betting operators and suppliers.

“We are happy to collaborate with Fecoljuegos on common projects in the fight against match-fixing,” said IBIA chief executive Khalid Ali. “The establishment of the Colombian National Committee for the prevention of manipulation of sports competitions is the first of its kind in the Latin American region. Fecoljuegos played an important role in its launch and we fully support the call for integrity provisions to be included in the gambling legislation."

Fecoljuegos president Evert Montero Cárdenas described the signing of the MoU as an important step for the country's gaming industry.

"With great expectation we receive this memorandum which establishes an agreement of wills. We believe that this is an important step to shield the activity from irregular practices that have affected it for years," he said. "Partnering with IBIA is surely something that guarantees higher standards of integrity, which represents an advantage for the legal industry in the country."