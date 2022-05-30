Sportradar’s Synergy Sports partners Dutch baseball tournament

Sportradar-owned sports data and video analytics provider Synergy Sports has agreed a new multi-year agreement to become the official technology partner of Haarlem Baseball Week, a bi-annual international baseball tournament in the Netherlands.

Haarlem Baseball Week (Honkbalweek Haarlem) will exclusively offer Synergy Sports technology products and services to teams and players participating in the competition.

The new partnership will begin with the 2022 edition of the invitational tournament, which will be held from 8-15 July at the Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, and covers the following four editions of the event through to 2030.

During each HWH tournament, Synergy Sports will record video content and gather and produce stats through its camera systems to deliver video scouting services from all games played. Additionally, participating teams will have access to video database tools during the tournament for game preparation and to access key data and analysis related to player and team performance.

“We are very happy that we could sign our dream line-up for this special edition,” said Haarlem Baseball Week chairman Guus van Dee. “We welcome them from all over the world. The partnership with Synergy Sports is a new enrichment for our level of organisation.”

Synergy Sports senior director of baseball Matthew Lawrence commented: “Haarlem Baseball Week is an iconic international tournament and the addition of the advanced technological capabilities of Synergy Sports ensures its continued prominence on the global baseball calendar, while continuing our mission of providing the tools and resources that enable athletes and coaches to compete at the highest level."

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 5.22 per cent higher at 9.88 per share in New York Friday.