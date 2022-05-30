This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Sportradar’s Synergy Sports partners Dutch baseball tournament

30th May 2022 5:48 am GMT
Greentube

Sportradar-owned sports data and video analytics provider Synergy Sports has agreed a new multi-year agreement to become the official technology partner of Haarlem Baseball Week, a bi-annual international baseball tournament in the Netherlands.

Haarlem Baseball Week (Honkbalweek Haarlem) will exclusively offer Synergy Sports technology products and services to teams and players participating in the competition.  

The new partnership will begin with the 2022 edition of the invitational tournament, which will be held from 8-15 July at the Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, and covers the following four editions of the event through to 2030.

During each HWH tournament, Synergy Sports will record video content and gather and produce stats through its camera systems to deliver video scouting services from all games played. Additionally, participating teams will have access to video database tools during the tournament for game preparation and to access key data and analysis related to player and team performance.

“We are very happy that we could sign our dream line-up for this special edition,” said Haarlem Baseball Week chairman Guus van Dee. “We welcome them from all over the world. The partnership with Synergy Sports is a new enrichment for our level of organisation.”

Synergy Sports senior director of baseball Matthew Lawrence commented: “Haarlem Baseball Week is an iconic international tournament and the addition of the advanced technological capabilities of Synergy Sports ensures its continued prominence on the global baseball calendar, while continuing our mission of providing the tools and resources that enable athletes and coaches to compete at the highest level."

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 5.22 per cent higher at 9.88 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
Baseball Netherlands Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data Sports Integrity Synergy Sports
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

BetCity becomes first betting partner of International Hockey Federation

Sportradar launches first virtual sports cricket game

Sportradar first quarter revenue climbs to €167.9m as US revenue doubles

Sportradar partners Australian Ice Hockey league

Sportradar recruits North America head of sales

Sportradar expands Austrian Federal Police partnership

Sportradar and NASCAR agree new integrity deal

Sportradar to provide Norsk Tipping with retail solution

Sportradar acquires AI specialist Vaix

Sportradar launches new integrity initiative with bookmakers

Sportradar shares soar as 2021 revenue grows to €561.2m

Bowl Season eyes sports betting opportunities with Sportradar

Match-fixing an increasing threat as global sports betting turnover surpasses €1.45 trillion for the first time

Sportradar extends integrity services agreement with Brazilian Football Confederation

Sportradar extends partnership with Germany’s top handball league

Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming