Sportradar partners Finnish Center For Integrity In Sports

Sportradar has secured a new agreement with the Finnish Center For Integrity In Sports (FINCIS) to monitor domestic sporting competitions across Finland.

The multi-year agreement will see Sportradar Integrity Services provide bet monitoring and reporting for a number of of sports using its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), with around 5,000 fixtures to be monitored across domestic Finnish sports including bandy, basketball, floorball, futsal, handball, ice hockey, MMA, pesapallo, soccer and volleyball.

“Everyone has the right to fair play and fighting against competition manipulation is one of FINCIS’s main tasks,” said FINCIS chief investigative officer Jouko Ikonen. “The Sportradar collaboration brings us a significant additional advantage, namely betting on men’s, women’s, and youth matches and competitions are monitored with UFDS.

"Sportradar has a proven track record in the sports integrity industry, and their expert bet monitoring capabilities will play a crucial role in helping to protect the integrity of Finnish sport in the years ahead.”

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich commented: “We are delighted to be joining forces with FINCIS to play our part in helping to protect the integrity of sports in Finland. At Sportradar, we have identified growing integrity threats across a variety of sports in recent years, with the global financial situation likely to increase the risks facing many sports.

"As such, to sign another key partnership with a national platform in Europe, in line with the framework of the Council of Europe’s Macolin Convention, is something we take great pride in. We look forward to supporting FINCIS’ integrity programme in the coming years.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed at $10.80 per share in New York Friday, and gained 5.00 per cent to $11.34 in after-hours trading.