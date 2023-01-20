This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport

Snooker’s governing body charges ten Chinese players with match-fixing

20th January 2023 10:11 am GMT

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) has charged ten Chinese players following an investigation into one of the biggest match-fixing scandals in the sport.

The action follows a detailed investigation by the WPBSA Integrity Unit, working closely with Sportradar, which found that ten snooker players have a case to answer in respect of alleged breaches of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations.

The players are currently suspended from attending and competing on the World Snooker Tour, as well as in other WPBSA governed events, until the cases are concluded. Their cases will be heard by an independent disciplinary tribunal at a date to be confirmed.

The players in question include 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao and UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong.

The full list of charges:

Liang Wenbo has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches and approaching players to fix matches on the World Snooker Tour; seeking to obstruct the investigation and failing to cooperate with the WPBSA investigation.

Li Hang has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches and approaching players to fix matches on the World Snooker Tour; seeking to obstruct the investigation and betting on snooker matches.

Lu Ning has been charged with fixing a match and being concerned in fixing matches and approaching a player to fix a match on the World Snooker Tour; seeking to obstruct the investigation and betting on snooker matches.

Yan Bingtao has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker.

Zhao Xintong has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker.

Zhang Jiankang has been charged with fixing a match on the World Snooker Tour; failing to report approaches for him to fix matches and betting on snooker matches.

Chen Zifan has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour.

Chang Bingyu and Zhao Jianbo have each been charged with fixing a match on the World Snooker Tour

Bai Langning has been charged with being concerned in fixing a match on the World Snooker Tour.

Related Tags
Match-fixing Snooker Sport Integrity Sportradar Sports Betting WPBSA
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

PointsBet seals live streaming deal with IMG Arena

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Delasport: A strong partnership that yields a cross-channel campaign

Gambling advertising in the UK set to face new restrictions

Delasport signs snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan as brand ambassador

DCMS launches review of British gambling laws

IMG Arena expands live streaming rights for World Snooker Tour

Stats Perform extends Matchroom live betting streaming rights deal

Betfred extends sponsorship of World Snooker Championship

GVC expands CSR initiatives with the launch of GVC Foundation

Betfred extends title sponsorship of snooker World Championship

Betway signs second snooker deal with Gibraltar Open sponsorship

Chinese snooker professionals given lengthy bans for match-fixing

BetVictor agrees sponsorship of snooker’s English Open

Snooker pro Jamie Jones suspended over match-fixing allegations

Betfred ramps up integrity efforts with ESSA

Wazdan
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Clarion
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport