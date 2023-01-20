Snooker’s governing body charges ten Chinese players with match-fixing

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) has charged ten Chinese players following an investigation into one of the biggest match-fixing scandals in the sport.

The action follows a detailed investigation by the WPBSA Integrity Unit, working closely with Sportradar, which found that ten snooker players have a case to answer in respect of alleged breaches of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations.

The players are currently suspended from attending and competing on the World Snooker Tour, as well as in other WPBSA governed events, until the cases are concluded. Their cases will be heard by an independent disciplinary tribunal at a date to be confirmed.

The players in question include 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao and UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong.

The full list of charges:

Liang Wenbo has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches and approaching players to fix matches on the World Snooker Tour; seeking to obstruct the investigation and failing to cooperate with the WPBSA investigation.

Li Hang has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches and approaching players to fix matches on the World Snooker Tour; seeking to obstruct the investigation and betting on snooker matches.

Lu Ning has been charged with fixing a match and being concerned in fixing matches and approaching a player to fix a match on the World Snooker Tour; seeking to obstruct the investigation and betting on snooker matches.

Yan Bingtao has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker.

Zhao Xintong has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker.

Zhang Jiankang has been charged with fixing a match on the World Snooker Tour; failing to report approaches for him to fix matches and betting on snooker matches.

Chen Zifan has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour.

Chang Bingyu and Zhao Jianbo have each been charged with fixing a match on the World Snooker Tour

Bai Langning has been charged with being concerned in fixing a match on the World Snooker Tour.