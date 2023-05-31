IBIA and members to establish Canadian athlete education program

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) and three of its operator members have agreed to establish and fund a new athlete education program in Canada.

The IBIA, alongside bet365, Betway and FanDuel, have pledged to invest at least CAD$300,000 over three years in the program to address the potential threat to athletes, sport and the regulated market from sports betting related match-fixing and fraud.

The project funding partners are in active discussions regarding a delivery body, with the intention to finalise it in the coming weeks. The program will then be rolled out over the second half of this year, and will include face-to-face athlete training, an e-learning portal, anonymous reporting app and awareness raising material.

“IBIA is delighted that our members, such as bet365, Betway and FanDuel, are so committed to sports betting education and are prepared to invest in such an important initiative,” said IBIA CEO Khalid Ali. “All of the partners are excited to see the positive impact this project will have on maintaining the integrity of Canadian sport and the players themselves.

“For IBIA, sports integrity, and investing in the people that make sport happen, matters.”

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman said: “Protecting the integrity of sport is key to what we do, so we’re delighted to be giving our commitment to working with our partners to fund and develop an effective athlete education program in Canada.

“As a global brand, we have a commitment to combatting any form of betting corruption, both globally and locally, and we look forward to working with the other members to help shape a better future for both sports organisations and regulators.”



FanDuel Canada general manager Dale Hooper added: “Maintaining the integrity of sport is essential to players’ safety and enjoyment - the pillars of what we do at FanDuel. “As a newly-regulated market, we are committed to supporting educational programs in Ontario that will help increase understanding and protections for athletes, bettors, and beyond.”