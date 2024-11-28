New Jersey Athletic Board adopts new sports betting policy

The New Jersey State Athletic Control Board (SACB) has released an updated sports betting policy for its licensees, officials and employees.

The new policy comes into force with immediate effect and prohibits unethical betting practices. It also aims to maintain sporting integrity in combat sports such as boxing and wrestling.

The policy applies to board officials such as inspectors, timekeepers, judges, referees, physicians and all members of the board.

The new policy prohibits any official, member and SACB employee from placing bets on combat sports within the state or worldwide. This does not apply to legal betting on non-combative sports as long as it obeys local laws.

Any board member who wishes to place a bet in this way must register with the Division of Gaming Enforcement before placing the bet.

SACB board members are also barred from working with sportsbooks or affiliates and must undergo training to demonstrate their understanding of the new policy.

Other prohibited behaviours include match-fixing, placing bets with black market operators and spreading insider information.

All stakeholders must report any violations of the new policy to the SACB commissioner, Larry Hazzard Sr., as soon possible.

Hazzard Sr. commented: “With this action, we are safeguarding the integrity of combative sports events. By implementing these standards, we are sending a clear message that unethical behavior will not be tolerated in New Jersey’s combative sports industry.”