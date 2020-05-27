Betcris latest to join International Betting Integrity Association

Latin America-facing operator Betcris has become the second operator to join the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) this year.

TV Global Enterprises-owned Betcris becomes the first operator from the Americas to join the association, feeding into its global monitoring and alert system, which comprises alerts from over 50 online and retail betting operators.

Betcris is the second operator to join IBIA since the start of 2020 after Belgian operator Napoleon Sports & Casino, with five new members joining in 2019.

“I’m delighted to welcome one of the leading sports betting brands in Latin America to IBIA,” said International Betting Integrity Association CEO Khalid Ali. “Betcris is a major investor in sport with a number of sponsorship deals in place, including the Brasileiro Série A, and is well-placed to strengthen our monitoring coverage of existing and emerging markets in the region.

“I hope that other LatAm operators will follow Betcris’ example and highlight their commitment to integrity by also joining the world’s largest operator-run sports betting association.”

Betcris CEO JD Duarte commented: “Integrity has always been at the core of our approach to a responsible and sustainable business model and this has become more important than ever during this difficult trading period.

“Being part of an integrity monitoring body is also increasingly becoming both a licensing requirement and business necessity as the Brazilian sports betting law and other recent legislative developments show. IBIA is the global leader on integrity and Betcris looks forward to working with it to protect sports and our business from corruption.”