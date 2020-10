New York-listed operator Penn National Gaming has raised proceeds of $982.1m after closing an underwritten public offering of 16.1m shares.

The offering includes 14.0m shares initially offered by the company and 2.1m shares issued pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters, which was fully exercised.

“This successful offering provides our company with additional resources to accelerate our unique omni-channel strategy, including launching the Barstool Sportsbook app in new markets, developing new products and features, establishing Barstool-branded [...]