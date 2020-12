Poland’s state-owned National Lottery operator Totalizator Sportowy has joined forces with New York venture capital fund ff Venture Capital (ffVC) to establish a new fund to invest in tech and gaming start-ups.

With support from PFR Ventures and the National Center for Research and Development, the ffCV Tech and Gaming fund will invest up to PLN100m (€22.3m) in start-ups looking to offer their products and services in the United States.

The fund expects to invest in between [...]