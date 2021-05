Canadian sports betting technology and odds feed supplier Sports IQ has secured US$7m in new funding to fuel its growth across North America.

The funding round was led by Toronto-based private equity fund Harlo Equity Partners, with participants including The Kraft Group, UK-based gaming investment firm Velo Partners, Fenway Sport Group president and partner Michael Gordon, and former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein.

Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy and former [...]