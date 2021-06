The UK Government has lent its support to the British horse racing industry by providing a ten-year loan of £21.5m as part of its Sport Winter Survival Package.

The funding will support racecourses and participants as the sport continues its recovery from Covid-19, with more than £400m lost in racecourse revenue since the start of the pandemic. This has led to a reduction of over £65m in prize money to participants in 2020.

The money is being [...]