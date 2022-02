Digital sports media specialist DAZN Group has secured new financing arrangements with its principal shareholder Access Industries.

The recapitalization has seen Access subscribe for $4.3bn in new shares of the group’s topco, DAZN Group, converting existing preference shares and retiring shareholder loans.

Access has additionally subscribed for a further $250m of new shares post-recapitalization.

“This backing by Access represents a strong vote of confidence in DAZN’s strategy, progress and future growth opportunities,” said DAZN chairman Kevin Mayer. “We [...]