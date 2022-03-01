This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Support the gaming industry’s Ukraine charity

1st March 2022 10:37 am GMT

The gaming industry has come together to support the people of Ukraine with a campaign to help fund refugee organisation Choose Love.

Many of the industry’s suppliers and operators employ people from Ukraine or have done business there, which has prompted a number of companies to come together to support its people since the outbreak of war.

Choose Love “does whatever it takes” to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving search and rescue boats to food and legal advice. The organisation aims to elevate the voices and visibility of refugees and galvanise public support for agile community organisations providing vital support to refugees along migration routes globally.

Choose Love has already raised over £876,000 of its £1,000,000 target, and the gaming industry is hoping to raise an additional £250,000 for the fund.

To support the gaming industry fund, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kjuwn-gaming-industry-supporting-ukraine-relief

Or you can contribute directly to the Choose Love Ukraine fund here: https://donate.chooselove.org/campaigns/ukraine-appeal

