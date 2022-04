Tekkorp Capital today confirmed the planned launch of a new sports betting service in Australia and New Zealand backed by media giant News Corp.

Tekkorp Capital will provide significant investment to launch the new venture, with Tekkorp executives Matt Davey and Robin Chhabra also joining the board of directors.

Former Sportsbet chairman and BetEasy chief executive Matt Tripp is also involved in the venture, while Sydney-listed technology supplier BetMakers has been selected as the venture’s exclusive platform [...]