Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has secured an AUD$94.2m investment from Pennsylvania-based financial trading firm SIG Sports Investment Corp.

PointsBet has agreed to issue 38,750,000 shares to SIG Sports at a price of $2.43 per share, representing a 15 per cent premium compared to the five-day volume weighted average price up to Friday 17 June.

The new shares are expected to be placed later this week, with SIG Sports becoming PointsBet’s largest shareholder with a 12.8 [...]