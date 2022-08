Newly established sports betting operator Betr has raised $50m as it prepares to launch in the United States.

Miami-based Betr was founded by Simplebet co-founder Joey Levy and social media personality Jake Paul, and focuses predominantly on micro-betting, enabling in-play betting on scenarios such as pitches and at-bats during baseball games, and plays and drives in football.

Betr leverages Simplebet's technology and expects to release an app in the coming weeks, initially as a free-to-play experience available [...]