London-based sports media and betting operator LiveScore Group is looking to expand its global presence after securing a £50m strategic investment from Swiss media giant Ringier.

The landmark partnership will see Ringier invest in LiveScore Group’s growing business, which currently comprises sports data provider LiveScore and licensed operators LiveScore Bet and Virgin Bet.

The investment will be used to accelerate growth across key Central and Eastern European territories, a notable strength of Ringier's sports media assets.

“This is [...]