Miami-based geolocation technology provider Xpoint has received a multi-million dollar round of investment funding to support its continued growth in North America and worldwide.

The financing round includes new investments by Acies Investments, The Raine Group and SuRo Capital Sports, joining existing investors Bettor Capital and Courtside Ventures, both of which have increased their stake.

“We’re honored to have Acies Investments, The Raine Group, and SuRo Capital Sports join Bettor Capital and Courtside Ventures as investors in [...]