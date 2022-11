Lawmakers in the Netherlands have adopted motions calling for better funding for the national gambling regulator in response to delays in implementing exclusion requests.

Among the motions adopted Tuesday is one calling on the government to review the current capabilities of gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), in order to ensure that is adequately funded to fulfil its statutory duties.

If this is not the case, the government must present proposals to the House of Representatives to resolve this.

The [...]