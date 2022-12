US-facing online casino operator PlayStar Casino is set to receive $15m in equity funding from New York-based investment firm Meyer Global Management.

The operator has signed a letter of intent with the tech-focused investment fund, with the funds to be used to fuel its growth plans, with PlayStar currently live in New Jersey and planning to launch in Pennsylvania in Q1 2023.

“PlayStar is delighted to welcome Meyer Global Management as a shareholder in our business,” said [...]