iGaming operator, supplier and affiliate FansUnite has raised CAD$2m from a group of investors that includes Tekkorp Capital.

FansUnite has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $2m on the sale of 25m Units of the company, as part of a private placement that aims to raise up to $5m from the sale of up to 62.5m Units.

Tekkorp has acquired just over half of the first tranche at 13.75m Units, with each Unit comprised of one common share [...]