NorthStar Gaming has called in a consulting firm to provide financial advisory services following its recent listing in Toronto.

The six-month agreement with Blue Sky Trading & Consulting was announced on Friday and took effect on March 24, covering advisory services relating to capital markets, capital raising and mergers & acquisitions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Blue Sky will receive a monthly sum of CAD$55,000 payable in common shares of NorthStar, capped at a maximum of 1,000,000 [...]