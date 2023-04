Toronto-listed esports and online betting operator Rivalry Corp is looking to raise up to CAD$10.0 million through a non-brokered private placement led by bookmaker Pinnacle.

Rivalry will issue up to 6,666,666 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the company at a price of $1.50 per subordinate share to raise up to $10.0 million in gross proceeds.

Pinnacle will lead the strategic financing round, alongside unnamed technology and payments stakeholders, with the proceeds to be used to [...]