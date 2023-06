Canadian online betting and gaming operator NorthStar Gaming has agreed a new strategic marketing partnership with minority shareholder Playtech.

The agreement will strengthen NorthStar Ontario's marketing and player acquisition strategy, with Playtech making an initial contribution of up to CAD$1.5 million, which can be increased to up to $4 million.

The funds will directly support NorthStar's player acquisition strategy, beginning in the second half of 2023, and potentially into the first quarter of 2024.

Playtech will be reimbursed [...]