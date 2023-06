Sports betting operator Betr Holdings has raised $35 million in a new round of financing as the company looks to expand into other real-money gaming verticals.

During the second quarter period, Betr held a set of initial closings for its Series A2 round of financing and is scheduled to conduct a final closing in Q3.

The latest funding round is co-led by Roger Ehrenberg via IA Sports Ventures and Eberg Capital, and Fuel Venture Capital, with Fuel [...]