New York-listed gaming operator Eldorado Resorts has agreed a number of transactions that are expected to deliver over $1.2bn in the near term.

The first is for an underwritten public offering of 18m shares in the company with a 30-day option for an additional 2.7m shares, which at Monday’s closing of price of $38.44 per share values the fully exercised offering at approximately $795.7m.

Eldorado Resorts has also signed a letter of intent to enter into a [...]