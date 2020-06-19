DraftKings upsizes share offering

New York-listed sports betting operator and supplier DraftKings has announced an upsizing and pricing of its public offering, which is now valued at up to $1.6bn.

Having previously expected to raise around $576m through an underwritten public offering of 33m shares of its Class A common stock, DraftKings confirmed Thursday that this has now been upsized to 40m shares.

DraftKings will sell 16m shares of its Class A common stock and certain selling stockholders of DraftKings will [...]