Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson has agreed a deal with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) to acquire GiG’s consumer facing business and brands.

Betsson will acquire GiG subsidiary Zecure Gaming Ltd. for an initial consideration of €22.3m, which corresponds to 2.9x EBIT in 2019, giving it control of B2C brands Guts, Kaboo, Rizk and Thrills.

The brands currently operate under licenses issued in Malta, UK, Sweden and Germany (Schleswig-Holstein), with Rizk also slated to soon launch in the regulated Spanish and Croatian markets.

In [...]