Stockholm-listed sports betting affiliate Better Collective has acquired leading eSports platform HLTV.org in a deal worth up to €34.5m.

Better Collective has paid an initial €26.4m to acquire the HLTV.org platform, one of the world’s most popular eSports platforms for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) game.

The payment comprises €23.7m in cash and Better Collective shares with an approximate market value of €2.7m at a price of SEK90.25 per share. The remaining €8.1m will be paid over the coming three years subject [...]