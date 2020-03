New York-listed casino operator Eldorado Resorts has agreed a deal to sell its Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa in Nevada as it nears the completion of its acquisition of Caesars Entertainment.

Eldorado has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Lake Tahoe-based property to Maverick Gaming for an undisclosed amount, with the casino featuring over 600 slot machines, 30 tables, as well as more than 400 hotel rooms.

“With this acquisition we will increase our position in Northern [...]