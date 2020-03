German gaming giant Gauselmann Group has acquired a majority stake in UK-based iGaming platform provider Bede Gaming.

The acquisition is meant to expand Gauselmann's existing online presence while creating new opportunities for the company with the potential opening of the German iGaming market in 2021.

The deal will also provide Gauselmann with a foothold in the North American lottery market, where Bede Gaming powers the iGaming platform of Canada’s Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

“Bede’s [...]