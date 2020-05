Vancouver-based social betting operator FansUnite Entertainment has acquired UK-licensed betting and gaming operator McBookie for a total consideration of CAD$2.2m.

Founded by Paul Petrie and Damian Walker, McBookie has been operating in the UK market since 2009 and currently has approximately 10,000 active customers. Since inception it has generated $340m in total betting volume, according to the company.

“We have always believed in the huge potential of the McBookie brand and our most recent investment will allow [...]